Intensity of battle with West Indies helps Mark Stoneman shut out distractions

England opener Mark Stoneman admitted the intensity of the battle against the West Indies helped him put the Ashes, the pundits and even a dislocated little finger out of his mind at Headingley.

After three days the second Investec Test is balanced on a knife-edge, England with a two-run lead on 171 for three and everything up for grabs.

As is so often the case Joe Root holds the key for his side, resuming on 45 not out as he and Dawid Malan (21no) look to turn their 77-run stand into a defendable target.

But Stoneman can also reflect with pride on his contribution. Striding out for just his third Test innings, with a 169-run deficit to clear, he made a gutsy 52 in what effectively serves as an audition for this winter's Australia tour.

If that was not enough the 30-year-old also had to deal with a nasty blow to the left glove, which required remedial action from physio Craig de Weymarn.

That may seem like a lot to cope with but Stoneman said: "It was really good, the way the game panned out allowed us to forget all about the things on the periphery and just try to get into the contest.

"You're obviously under a bit of pressure, they're looking to take wickets with the new ball and do as much damage as they can. So it was nice to get a couple away and feel the middle of the bat.

"It helps remove any thoughts that might be in the back of your mind, the scrutiny you are under when you're playing Test cricket, especially early in your career."

And while the selectors will surely be thinking very clearly about the Ashes, Stoneman insists to follow suit would be a luxury after several years waiting for his Test opportunity.

"Just getting here was a long enough road so to start trying to forecast anything beyond my next innings would be daft," he said.

"You want it to last as long as possible but that can only be if I take the opportunity that comes next. I know I've got to do it from ball one."

As for his injury, Stoneman conceded a moment of panic when he saw what Jason Holder's vicious in-cutter had done.

"At first I thought 'ow, that hurts', then when I tried to bend my hand inside the glove it certainly didn't feel right," he explained.

"When I took my glove off and saw it I was fearing the worst but thankfully the physio got it back in and there didn't seem to be too much damage."

Aside from leaving his mark on Stoneman, Windies skipper Holder enjoyed an impressive all-round showing in Leeds.

He hit a fluent 43 to raise his side to 427, then dismissed Alastair Cook and the troubled Tom Westley.

He has more to do with bat and ball if his side are to win on these shores for the first time in 17 years and is up for the challenge.

"We've got three wickets so far, they've only got a lead of two runs, so I think it's important we hit our straps," he said.

"Consistency and patience are the name of the game. I'd say (chasing) anywhere around 150 should be pretty decent."

Holder also allowed himself a gentle critique of counterpart Root, who was dropped on eight in the first innings and again on 10 on the third afternoon.

"I t's frustrating obviously, but it's gone. We've got to look forward and find ways to get him out," he said.

"He's been a little susceptible outside the off stump on the back foot and we've just got to hang in there and be a lot more patient because we can create some opportunities."

Source: PA

