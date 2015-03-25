Injury-hit Northamptonshire sign Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter on loan

Northamptonshire have signed Lancashire all-rounder Luke Procter on loan in a bid to ease their injury problems ahead of their promotion push.

The 29-year-old has been drafted in for the rest of the Specsavers County Championship season following injuries to Adam Rossington (broken thumb), Ben Sanderson (hamstring) and Nathan Buck (side strain).

Northants are fifth in Division Two with four matches remaining, 40 points behind second-placed Worcestershire who have played one game more.

Northants head coach David Ripley told the club's official website: "It's great to have Luke with us for the final push.

"He is an experienced cricketer who can come into the team and provide runs and wickets. I have always been impressed with his competitive nature.

"We have several injuries at the moment and his signing is a real boost for us."

Source: PA

