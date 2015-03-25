 
Injuries trouble England and West Indies

22 September 2017 04:54

The West Indies and England are beset by injury concerns as they plot their respective courses through the rest of the Royal London Series and then the Ashes.

The Windies, 1-0 down with three to play after Thursday's near washout no-result at Trent Bridge, have the most pressing issue as they wait to hear the result of scans on Chris Gayle's sore hamstring.

For England, it is not the well-being of their current white-ball squad but Ashes contenders which is furrowing management brows.

Seamer Toby Roland-Jones, an obvious contender on the back of his impressive maiden Test summer to be named in a squad due to be announced next week, has had a second set of scans on the back injury which curtailed his involvement in Middlesex's Specsavers Division One victory over Lancashire.

In the same match at Lord's, Haseeb Hameed then broke a finger on his right hand after being hit by Middlesex's James Harris - leaving England potentially with one option fewer to travel down under as a back-up opener.

The Windies, meanwhile, are still hoping Gayle will be back in time for the third one-day international in Bristol on Sunday - while England captain Eoin Morgan insists it will make the hosts' task no easier even if he is absent again.

Asked if it will be a relief if England do not have to bowl at the big-hitting opener again in the series, Morgan said: "I don't think so, no.

"As I mentioned at the start of the series, the West Indies are probably a threat more so as a group than any individual they have within their team.

"Just because they're missing one player, it doesn't mean we'll take them any more lightly in any game."

Gayle ended up in hospital having scans, instead of playing as he had hoped, on his 38th birthday.

Windies coach Stuart Law said: "We'll monitor him and see how he's going for Bristol.

"He said he didn't want to risk it (here), which is fair enough. If you do a hamstring at 38, it takes a bit longer to heal than when you're 18.

"We probably erred on the side of caution, which is probably the right thing, with three more games to play here.

"Fingers crossed, he'll be okay to take part in all those three."

Source: PA

