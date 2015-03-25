 
India win toss and opt to bowl first in Champions Trophy final against Pakistan

18 June 2017 10:24

India and Pakistan were at full strength as sub-continent sunshine set the scene for the Champions Trophy final at The Oval.

Virat Kohli chose to bowl as India seek to defend the title they won in this country four years ago, and he was able to name an unchanged team after Thursday's semi-final win over Bangladesh.

For Pakistan, as predicted, fit-again Mohammad Amir returned in place of his fellow left-armer Rumman Raees - the only switch from the line-up which defeated England in Cardiff on Wednesday.

A sell-out crowd was building only slowly through tight security for this match between two of cricket's greatest rivals which will attract a huge, perhaps record-breaking global broadcast audience.

It was already a noisy and colourful spectacle, however, in anticipation of what is sure to be a highly partisan occasion.

Source: PA

