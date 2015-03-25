India take control against Sri Lanka in first Test

India took complete control on day two of the first Test in Sri Lanka by running through the hosts' top order after amassing a first-innings score of 600.

Resuming on 399 for three in Galle, the tourists quickly increased their total with Ajinkya Rahane and Hardik Pandya adding half-centuries to the centuries made by Shikhar Dhawan (190) and Cheteshwar Pujara (153).

They were eventually all-out just before tea following six wickets from Nuwan Pradeep and three from Lahiru Kumara, before Sri Lanka posted 154 for five in reply to leave them trailing by 446 runs at stumps.

Having struggled with the ball, Sri Lanka's mammoth task was made even more difficult when left-handed opener Dimuth Karunaratne was trapped lbw i n just the 11th ball of the innings.

Mohammed Shami then piled on the misery for the home side by dismissing debutant Danushka Gunathilaka and Kusal Mendis in quick succession. Both men were caught by Dhawan at first slip within the space of five balls in the 14th over, with Mendis out for a duck, his first on home soil.

Upul Tharanga offered some resistance, top-scoring with 64 before being run out by wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, while l eft-hander Niroshan Dickwella became the fifth man removed when Abhinav Mukund claimed a Ravichandran Ashwin delivery with a diving, one-handed catch.

All-rounder Angelo Mathews brought up his half-century before the close of play (54no), and he will resume alongside Dilruwan Perera (6no) on day three as Sri Lanka continue the almost-impossible job of salvaging something from the match.

Source: PA

