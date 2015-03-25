India squeeze past New Zealand to win three-match ODI series

India won a dramatic deciding match by six runs to win their one-day international series against New Zealand 2-1.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma became the first pair ever to complete four double-century partnerships in ODIs as they set up the hosts' total of 337 for six in their 50 overs, with New Zealand replying with 331 for seven.

Coming together in the seventh over after Shikhar Dhawan's dismissal, Sharma and Kohli batted until the 42nd over and put on 230 before Sharma fell to Mitchell Santner for 147. He faced 138 balls and hit 18 fours and two sixes.

Kohli had reached 9,000 runs in the format when he moved to 83 with a late-cut four off Colin de Grandhomme which took him to the landmark in 194 innings, the quickest player to achieve the feat. He advanced to 113 off 106 balls, with nine fours and a six, before holing out off Tim Southee.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (25) and Kedar Jadhav (18) kept the momentum going until the end but New Zealand's batsmen were always in the hunt.

The Black Caps enjoyed a substantial second-wicket partnership of their own as Colin Munro and Kane Williamson put on 109 in 19 overs, but Yuzvendra Chahal removed both in quick succession to leave them 168 for three.

Tom Latham and Ross Taylor, who had won the first ODI for New Zealand with a stand of 200 before India levelled the series in the second, put on 79 and Latham added another 59 with Henry Nicholls to leave 32 needed from 19 balls.

The rate was just too high, though, and as the tourists became increasingly frantic, the shambolic run-out of Latham for 65 effectively ended their hopes.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.