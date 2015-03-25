 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

India secure series win over Sri Lanka after Delhi draw

06 December 2017 04:24

India clinched a 1-0 home series win against Sri Lanka, who fought back to force a draw in the third and final Test in Delhi.

Dhananjaya de Silva's century and Roshen Silva's 74 not out helped Sri Lanka save the match as they reached 299 for five on the final day - the highest fourth-innings Test total for a touring side in India.

Sri Lanka, set an imposing target of 410 for an unlikely victory, resumed on 31 for three, with India closing in on a 2-0 series win after comfortably winning the second Test. The first match ended in a draw.

Success looked likely for India when Angelo Mathews was out for one in the sixth over, caught by Ajinkya Rahane off Ravindra Jadeja, but Dhananjaya led the fightback by hitting 15 fours and a six before retiring due to a glute muscle injury on 119.

Roshen, who struck 11 boundaries and finished unbeaten, was ably supported by skipper Dinesh Chandimal (36) and wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella (44 not out) as the tourists held the Indian attack at bay.

Source: PA

