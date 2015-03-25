 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

India remain in control despite Kusal Mendis' century for Sri Lanka

05 August 2017 01:23

Kusal Mendis made a quickfire 110 as Sri Lanka showed some battling qualities in their follow-on, but India remain firmly in the box seat in the second Test in Colombo.

India looked on course to wrap up the series with a match to spare when Ravichandran Ashwin's five-wicket haul saw Sri Lanka succumb to 183 all out in response to the tourists' 622 for nine declared.

Another heavy defeat for the hosts loomed - having been beaten by 304 runs in Galle last week - but they made amends after being asked to bat again and, led by the counter-attacking Mendis, closed on 209 for two at stumps on day three.

After coming to the crease when Upul Tharanga was bowled by Umesh Yadav for two, the 22-year-old Mendis settled into his stride with back-to-back fours off Ashwin, the first two of 17 he would score in his 135-ball knock.

He continued to score at pace and brought up his third Test hundred off only 120 balls, while his stand of 191 with Dimuth Karunaratne has at least given Sri Lanka a glimmer of hope in saving the game.

Mendis departed shortly before the close when he was caught behind off Hardik Pandya, only his second Test wicket, but Karunaratne was still there on 92 not out at the close.

Sri Lanka will be hoping the opener pushes to three figures and beyond on day four as they still trail by 230 runs with two days left to play.

Source: PA

