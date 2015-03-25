India expected to name new head coach before tour of Sri Lanka

India expect to have a new head coach installed to succeed Anil Kumble ahead of next month's tour of Sri Lanka.

Kumble led India to the final of the Champions Trophy, where they were defeated by fierce rivals Pakistan at The Oval, and had been expected to continue as the squad headed out for a limited-overs tour of the Caribbean, which starts on June 23.

However, on Tuesday it was confirmed Kumble had told the Board of Control for Cricket in India he no longer wished to be considered for the position following a year in the job which saw 12 victories from 17 Test matches with just one defeat.

Kumble issued a strongly-worded statement, claiming an "untenable partnership" with captain Virat Kohli meant he could no longer carry on, having been expected to extend his initial one-year deal.

India are set to play a five-match one-day series and also a T20 fixture while touring the Caribbean, where MV Sridhar, the general manager for cricket operations, will now take interim charge.

BCCI acting president CK Khanna, though, told reporters in New Delhi a formal replacement for the role would be in place sooner rather than later, with July's tour of Sri Lanka on the horizon.

"Team India will get a new head coach before the tour to Sri Lanka. The assignment of the new head coach will be till the next World Cup to be held in June 2019 in England," Khanna said as quoted by the Press Trust of India.

Chairman of the Indian Premier League, Rajeev Shukla, a former vice president of the BCCI, revealed everything had been tried to enable the two men to continue their working relationship.

"(The) BCCI tried its level best to resolve the issue," Shukla told reporters as quoted by the Asian News International agency.

"The acting secretary, the CEO (chief executive office), they discussed the matter with Kumble and Kohli in great detail, the board consulted the chairman of the COA Committee of Administrators (Vinod Rai) also.

"They tried to resolve the whole issue, but ultimately no outcome could be found out. Finally, Kumble decided to move on and he has decided not to continue with the West Indies tour."

The BCCI had invited applications for the head coach role last month, although the organisation was hoping to renew Kumble's one-year contract.

Names suggested as possible candidates include former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, Afghanistan's national team coach Lalchand Rajput, West Indies director of cricket Richard Pybus as well as former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody.

Shukla stressed Kohli would not be expected to have any input in finding Kumble's successor.

"When the coach is selected, the captain has not got any role in that," he said.

"The Cricket Advisory Committee has been constituted and they will be recommending the names. After that, BCCI will decide who should be the coach."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.