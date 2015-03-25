 
India earn Test series triumph with another four-day trouncing of Sri Lanka

06 August 2017 12:08

India clinched a series victory over Sri Lanka in just eight days as Ravindra Jadeja spun the tourists to victory by an innings and 53 runs in Colombo.

The tenor of the game was already set long before day four, with Sri Lanka following on thanks to a 439-run first-innings deficit, and even Dimuth Karunaratne's determined century could not hold off the inevitable as they were bowled out for 386.

Karunaratne, on 92 overnight in a total of 209 for two, reached his sixth Test hundred in the morning and eventually made 141 in 307 deliveries though it was never going to be enough to make India bat again.

After Ravichandran Ashwin picked off Malinda Pushpakumara, Jadeja took control by taking the next five wickets as the home side collapsed against some high-class bowling.

Jadeja returned five for 152, from 39 overs, completing a successful match in which he became the fastest left-arm spinner to 150 Test scalps.

Ashwin finished things off just before tea, ending a token resistance from the tail, making it 2-0 with one to play. It meant that for the second successive Test, tourists India sealed a victory in just four days.

Source: PA

