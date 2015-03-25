India captain Virat Kohli reserves praise for unlikely hero Kedar Jadhav

Virat Kohli hailed unlikely bowling hero Kedar Jadhav for "changing the whole game" as India reached a second successive Champions Trophy final with a nine-wicket trouncing of Bangladesh.

Jadhav had only six one-day international wickets to his name when he was brought on at the midway point of the semi-final, with Bangladesh pair Tamim Iqbal and Mushfiqur Rahim going strong.

The part-timer was introduced merely to stymie the run rate but he claimed the crucial scalps of both batsmen as Bangladesh stumbled from 154 for two at the end of the 28th over to 264 for seven.

It was total on a favourable batting pitch that proved woefully inadequate as Rohit Sharma's unbeaten 123 and Kohli's 96 not out steered defending champions India into a mouthwatering final showdown with Pakistan on Sunday.

Kohli said: "He bowled really well, credit to him. He doesn't bowl much in the nets, but he's a smart cricketer.

"He knows where the batsmen get into trouble, and if you can think like a batter when you're bowling, it's obviously a bit of an advantage to any bowler.

"Wickets were honestly a bonus, With one left-hander batting, we knew that he had the ability to get in two, three dot balls to the left-hander every over. But it ended up changing the whole game for us."

Shikhar Dhawan's quickfire 46 laid the foundations to India's chase before Rohit and Kohli took over, putting on an unbroken 178-run stand from 153 balls full of eye-catching strokes in front of 24,340 fans - a record ODI attendance at Edgbaston.

Kohli thrilled a largely partisan crowd as he went passed 8,000 ODI runs and wrapped up victory with a little under 10 overs to spare, though he was unfazed at missing out on a ton.

He added: "I'm really enjoying the way I'm batting. For me the number of runs do not matter at this stage. I'm really enjoying the process.

"The way Rohit and Shikhar batted, it just gave me so much confidence heading out of the changing room. Those two guys really dent the opposition mentally."

Attention now turns to this weekend's encounter at the Oval and whether Pakistan can gain revenge for their 124-run mauling at Birmingham less than two weeks ago.

True to their unpredictable reputation, Pakistan have bounced back with three wins and stunned hosts England on Wednesday in the last four to seal their place in the showpiece encounter.

Kohli was reluctant to hype up what will be a first final in a global event between the fierce rivals but admitted he has been impressed by how they have responded to their drubbing in the opener.

He added: "The turnaround has been magnificent. Obviously if you reach the final you have to play some good cricket and credit to them, they've turned around things for themselves really well. They've beaten sides that looked really strong against them

"What we are going to try to do is repeat the similar sort of cricket that we have played so far, knowing the strengths and weaknesses they have. Obviously we'll have to plan a bit according to that, but I don't know there's much that we need to change as a team."

Bangladesh were comprehensively outplayed and captain Mashrafe Mortaza was left to rue the dismissals of Tamim and Mushfiqur.

He said: "I think we could have had a big total, but when Tamim and Mushfiqur got out to a part-timer, it's always difficult. That time we had been in the top.

"It could have easily been 330 or 340 but suddenly the wickets fell from there. After that it was difficult to score 300."

Mashrafe refused to place any blame on the two batsmen, though, adding: "I know they might have thought 'this is part-time' but they have to go after him.

"That sort of thing is maybe working in their minds."

It was a first semi-final in a global event for the Tigers but Mashrafe believes the team are capable of further improvements.

He said: "Obviously the boys should feel pride but we are coming up still and we need to learn so many things. We've got to be a little bit more ready to mentally to playing this sort of match.

"I know next time I think the boys will learn."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.