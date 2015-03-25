Ill spectator causes short delay on day one of fourth Test

Play was delayed for 12 minutes during the first afternoon of the fourth Test between England and South Africa after a fan took ill at Emirates Old Trafford.

Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada was midway through an over when stewards began moving behind the bowler's arm in the members' area of the newly-renamed James Anderson End.

It quickly became apparent that a male spectator was unwell and the umpires signalled for drinks to be taken as paramedics attended the scene.

An ambulance arrived to continue treatment, with play eventually getting back under way with Rabada bowling to England captain Joe Root.

Source: PA

