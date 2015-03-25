 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Ill spectator causes short delay on day one of fourth Test

04 August 2017 03:53

Play was delayed for 12 minutes during the first afternoon of the fourth Test between England and South Africa after a fan took ill at Emirates Old Trafford.

Proteas bowler Kagiso Rabada was midway through an over when stewards began moving behind the bowler's arm in the members' area of the newly-renamed James Anderson End.

It quickly became apparent that a male spectator was unwell and the umpires signalled for drinks to be taken as paramedics attended the scene.

An ambulance arrived to continue treatment, with play eventually getting back under way with Rabada bowling to England captain Joe Root.

Source: PA

Feature How does Neymar

How does Neymar's transfer fee stack up in footbal...

Neymar has become the world's most expensive player after completing his move from Barcelona to Paris St Germain.

Feature Neymar

Neymar's come a long way from the streets of Brazi...

Neymar da Silva Santos Junior has become the world's most expensive footballer after completing a 222 million euros (£200.

Feature 5 things about Paris St Germain

5 things about Paris St Germain's new signing Neym...

Neymar has left Barcelona and joined Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222 million euros (Â£200.

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.