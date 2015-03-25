 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Ian Westwood retires from professional cricket

26 June 2017 01:54

Warwickshire batsman Ian Westwood has retired from professional cricket.

The 34-year-old spent his entire career at Edgbaston, making his first-class debut in 2003 and scoring more than 9,000 runs across all formats.

Westwood captained Warwickshire in 2009 and 2010, and was part of the Bears' County Championship winning sides in 2004 and 2012.

"Playing for my home county was all that I ever wanted to do as a junior and I am very proud to have enjoyed a 15-year career where I have been part of teams that have won the County Championship, and also captained the club," said Westwood.

"It has been a very difficult decision to retire, but this is the right time and I would like to thank the many people that have supported me throughout, particularly the players and coaches who I have worked with, club members and of course my family.

"I'm now going to enjoy a period with my family, but certainly intend to remain in cricket and will be a regular visitor to Edgbaston to catch up with the lads and support the Bears."

Warwickshire are rooted to the foot of Specsavers County Championship Division One after losing four of their first six matches.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Azerbaijan Grand Prix...

The Formula One season came alive in Azerbaijan on Sunday following a frenetic race which saw four safety cars, one

Feature United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap deal with Arsenal - Transfer News

United sound out Harry Kane, City weighing up swap...

Tottenham have laughed off speculation linking Manchester United with a summer bid for HARRY KANE, with the Independent claiming Spurs

Feature 8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v Tyson II

8 things you might not remember from Holyfield v T...

June 28 represents the 20th anniversary of the evening Mike Tyson bit Evander Holyfield's ears during their world heavyweight title

Feature 5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan

5 things you may not know about Dawid Malan...

Dawid Malan became the first player to hit a half-century on his England Twenty20 debut during Sunday's victory against South Africa.

Feature Formula One controversies

Formula One controversies...

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel were involved in an astonishing row at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points from the first Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions' quest for a first Test series triumph against New Zealand since 1971 began in losing fashion at Eden Park.