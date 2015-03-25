 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Ian Westwood named Warwickshire's development coach

08 November 2017 12:24

Warwickshire have appointed former player Ian Westwood as the club's new development coach.

The 35-year-old, who retired in June after a 14-year career with the Bears, takes on the newly- created position at Edgbaston and will work with players across all age groups.

Westwood said: "I am delighted to have this opportunity to remain with the club I have been with since the age of 10 and I'm really excited by the challenge ahead.

"I was lucky enough to be part of a number of trophy-winning Bears sides and now want to help ensure there is a flow of quality young players, particularly batsmen, coming through to deliver success for Warwickshire in the future."

Ashley Giles, Warwickshire's sport director, added: "Ian's knowledge and experience make him a great asset to our coaching team in this new position."

Westwood scored 8,077 first-class runs for Warwickshire, including 16 centuries.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as