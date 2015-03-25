Ian Westwood named Warwickshire's development coach

Warwickshire have appointed former player Ian Westwood as the club's new development coach.

The 35-year-old, who retired in June after a 14-year career with the Bears, takes on the newly- created position at Edgbaston and will work with players across all age groups.

Westwood said: "I am delighted to have this opportunity to remain with the club I have been with since the age of 10 and I'm really excited by the challenge ahead.

"I was lucky enough to be part of a number of trophy-winning Bears sides and now want to help ensure there is a flow of quality young players, particularly batsmen, coming through to deliver success for Warwickshire in the future."

Ashley Giles, Warwickshire's sport director, added: "Ian's knowledge and experience make him a great asset to our coaching team in this new position."

Westwood scored 8,077 first-class runs for Warwickshire, including 16 centuries.

Source: PA

