Hurricane Irma on minds of West Indies before 'momentous' Test against England

West Indies will begin a "momentous" match at Lord's with thoughts inevitably extended to compatriots affected by Hurricane Irma in the Caribbean.

Captain Jason Holder is respectful of those worrying circumstances back home across the Atlantic but is urging his team to remain "professional" in the decisive third Investec Test against England.

Holder's men have an unexpected chance to achieve a historical shift at the home of cricket as they seek a first Test series success in this country since 1988 for the once mighty West Indies.

Events 4,000 miles away are life-threatening, with the islands of Antigua and Jamaica among those in the path of the fiercest recorded Caribbean storm.

Initial reports were reassuring, however, and Holder said: "Luckily I think it's passed Antigua and those islands going up, and hasn't really affected them that badly so far.

"But it's obviously still going, and heading towards some other islands up the northern chain.

"We just urge (people there) to stay safe, take all the necessary precautions - and as much as we can do is pray for them as well."

As for his team-mates at Lord's, he added: "We know what's happening back home.

"(But) we've got to be professional."

It will be a famous achievement if the Windies do prevail 2-1 on the back of their shock five-wicket win at Headingley last week.

"It's obviously a momentous game for everybody - especially in our group," said Holder.

"A number of us are playing our first Test match here at Lord's, our first series in England.

"There's a lot to play for, and our guys are really up for it.

"It would be great to win the series in England, but . we can't focus on the end result."

Instead, they will stick to the approach which served them so well as they bounced back in Leeds from their first-Test trouncing at Edgbaston.

"I spoke about consistency a lot on this tour, and that's the main objective for me," said the captain.

"We're a close-knit unit.

"We've been building a great camaraderie in the dressing room . players are happy for each other's success.

"But the success has come from everyone buying into the team plans, and so far on this tour we've been doing a hell of a job."

Source: PA

