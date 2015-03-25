How Root matched De Villiers' world record...

Joe Root levelled AB de Villiers' world record of half-centuries in 12 successive Tests on day one against the West Indies at Headingley.

Here, Press Association lists the run of scores that have helped the 26-year-old England captain equal the landmark.

56 v Bangladesh in Dhaka, Oct 2016

England lost to Bangladesh for the first time in Tests as the Tigers levelled the two-match Test series but Root top-scored in the first innings.

124 v India in Rajkot, Nov 2016

A run-fest in Rajkot, with Root's the first of six centuries scored in a drawn series opener.

53 v India in Visakhapatnam, Nov 2016

India went 1-0 ahead but could not stop England's number three raising his bat in the first innings.

78 v India in Mohali, Nov 2016

Promoted to his old position of opener after Haseeb Hameed's broken finger, he top-scored but not heavily enough avert an eight-wicket defeat.

77 v India in Mumbai, Dec 2016

Another top-scoring second innings effort in another losing cause as Root's consistency failed to prevent the series being lost.

88 v India in Chennai, Dec 2016

The final game of Alastair Cook's captaincy and another solid knock from his eventual heir could not prevent another resounding defeat to end a challenging series.

190 v South Africa at Lord's, July 2017

Now skipper, Root showed no signs of added pressure as he finally converts one of his halves into a 'daddy hundred' in victory over the Proteas at HQ.

78 v South Africa at Trent Bridge, July 2017

A crushing return to earth after the highs of Lord's as South Africa won by a 340-run margin despite Root mustering England's only fifty of the Test.

50 v South Africa at The Oval, July 2017

The lowest of his record-equalling dozen, reaching exactly 50 before being undone by Keshav Maharaj's spin.

52 v South Africa at Old Trafford, August 2017

Root levelled John Edrich's English record of reaching 50 in 10 consecutive Tests as well as becoming the third youngest batsman to pass 5,000 runs.

136 v West Indies at Edgbaston, August 2017

The inaugural day/night Test on English soil was a three-day rout, with Root's century and a double from Cook setting the tone on day one.

59 v West Indies at Headingley, August 2017

Should have been caught on eight but generous fielding from Kieran Powell allowed him to match De Villiers on his home ground.

