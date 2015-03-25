How Joe Root's predecessors fared in first match as England Test captain

Joe Root will lead England out for the first time in Thursday's Investec Series opener against South Africa, opposite another first-time skipper in Dean Elgar.

Here, Press Association Sport assesses how England's last five full-time captains fared on their maiden outing in the blazer.

ALASTAIR COOK, 2010 (beat Bangladesh by 181 runs).

Root's predecessor assumed the mantle on a permanent basis in 2012 but first got his feet under the table two-and-a-half years earlier when Andrew Strauss opted out of the tour of Bangladesh. The Tigers proved fairly compliant opponents and it proved a perfectly serene outing for the rookie. After being sent in to bat in Chittagong, he occupied the crease for almost seven hours in making 173. There was 99 from Kevin Pietersen and 145 from Paul Collingwood too before Cook let Graeme Swann clean up with the ball, taking five wickets in each innings .

ANDREW STRAUSS, 2006 (drew with Pakistan)

Like Cook, Strauss' first taste of the top job was a temporary measure, this time keeping the seat warm for an injured Andrew Flintoff in the summer of 2006. Strauss started on his home ground, Lord's, and was one of five centurions in a run-heavy match-up. He made 128 in the second innings but there was a feeling that he erred in delaying the eventual declaration until half-an-hour into the fifth morning. Already 341 ahead overnight he stretched the target to 380, which Pakistan never showed any interest in pursuing as they lost only four wickets in 73 overs.

KEVIN PIETERSEN, 2008 (beat South Africa by six wickets)

Pietersen only led England on three occasions, dramatically losing his job alongside head coach Peter Moores after the two struggled to work together. Such an inglorious end hardly seemed likely when he kicked off his reign with a feel-good win over the country of his birth at The Oval. Just days after Michael Vaughan's tearful departure, and with the series already lost, Pietersen saw his bowlers skittle the Proteas for 194 after they chose to bat first. He then scored the only century of the match as England built a healthy lead that eventually saw them close out a comfortable win. It would prove his only victory in the job.

ANDREW FLINTOFF, 2006 (drew with India)

With Michael Vaughan injured and deputy Marcus Trescothick unavailable, all-rounder Flintoff was handed another job to add to that of batsman, bowler, slip catcher and fan favourite. As history records, it was ultimately too much of a burden for him to shoulder. He began his captaincy away in India, one of the toughest gigs going, but emerged with a draw in the first Test in Nagpur. Flintoff made 43 in his only innings and managed three wickets in 46 overs, a sizeable shift on a slow shift. He was almost suckered into a gutsy late victory charge from the Indians, as they threw the bat audaciously on the final evening, but kept calm enough to take the sting from their gear change.

MICHAEL VAUGHAN, 2003 (lost to South Africa by an innings and 92 runs) Vaughan's glittering tenure began when he was catapulted into the command with surprising haste one match into a high-profile series. Nasser Hussain believed he had outlived his usefulness as captain to a side since Vaughan's elevation to the one-day job. Hussain signed off by clinging on to a draw at Edgbaston but hopes of an immediate uptick in performance were scuppered when Vaughan's bow saw the hosts obliterated at Lord's. The new man had almost no time to alter the side's make-up or mindset and mustered inconsequential knocks of 33 and 29 from opener. In the field Graeme Smith's 259 consigned a wayward attack to 177 joyless overs in the field before the declaration finally came at a punishing 682 for six. He would not know it, but things were about to get a whole lot better on his watch.

