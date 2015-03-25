How Gary tipped the Ballance back in his favour

Yorkshire's Gary Ballance is set for a return to the Test arena after being named in the England squad to take on South Africa at Lord's under new captain Joe Root.

A strong start to the Zimbabwe-born batsman's Test career petered out but after his return to form this season, Press Association Sport's Matt Bullin assesses the statistical case for Ballance's recall.

WHY WAS BALLANCE DROPPED?

First 11 Tests: 19 innings, 1,060 runs at 62.35, 4x100, 5x50, top score 156

Last 10 Tests: 19 innings, 353 runs at 18.57, 0x100, 2x50, top score 70

Having made his debut in an Ashes Test in Sydney, Ballance was picked to fill England's problematic number three spot for the subsequent home series against Sri Lanka and India in the summer of 2014.

He flourished against the sub-continental competition, particularly India. In the five-match series against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's side he scored two centuries and two half-centuries and averaged 71.85.

He also enjoyed a fruitful tour of the West Indies in 2015 but, after returning home to face New Zealand just three weeks later, his form fell away drastically. Ballance only managed a top score of 29 in the two-match series against the Black Caps, which also included scores of one, six and nought.

He was dropped after struggling against Australia's pace attack in the first two Ashes Tests and, though he was recalled at number five in 2016 and made 43 and 70 against Pakistan, he suffered through five single-figure scores in his last six innings and has not been seen in the Test arena since.

WHY HAS HE BEEN RECALLED?

County Championship 2017: 11 innings, 815 runs at 101.87, 3x100, 4x50, top score 203no

County Championship 2013: 21 innings, 1,251 runs at 62.55, 5x100, 6x50, top score 148

Ballance initially impressed the selectors with a prolific 2013 season in the County Championship, and as a result was flown out to Australia to make his Test debut in the final Ashes Test of the 2013-14 series.

While he eventually lost his form and confidence in the international arena, the 27-year-old seems to have rediscovered his form of old in this summer's Championship - averaging 101.87 with the highlight coming against Hampshire, when he scored 108 and 203 not out to earn a draw for his side.

Ballance's efforts with the bat have kept the White Rose in the race to regain the Division One title, while he has also racked up the runs in the Royal London One-Day Cup, and as a result Root's county team-mate returns to the Test squad for the first time in six months.

Source: PA

