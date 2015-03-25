How England's Test debuts under Bayliss have fared

Tom Westley will next week become the 10th player to make his England Test debut since Trevor Bayliss took over as head coach before the 2015 Ashes, with Dawid Malan and Toby Roland-Jones also vying for their maiden appearances at the Kia Oval.

Of the previous nine, only two are in the squad for the third Test and none have established themselves as regular picks.

Here, Press Association Sport looks assesses how they have fared.

ADIL RASHID (10 Tests, 38 wickets at 42.78)

The Yorkshire leg-spinner finally made his long-awaited bow on Bayliss' first overseas tour, against Pakistan in the UAE, but despite a first five-for in Dubai he managed only eight wickets in three Tests. Since then he has been restricted to sub-continental duties in Bangladesh and India and was a surprise omission at the start of the summer, seemingly consigned to white-ball duties for the foreseeable future.

ALEX HALES (11 Tests, 573 runs at 27.28)

An attacking shot-maker picked to fill the cursed opener's slot in South Africa in the winter of 2015/16. Hales was curiously subdued on that trip, often outscored by the stately Alastair Cook, as if fighting to prove himself worthy of red-ball status. He made 83, 86 and 94 in the subsequent home series against Sri Lanka, but never came close to replicating his best one-day work. Declined to tour Bangladesh on safety grounds and now bats in the middle order for Nottinghamshire.

JAMES VINCE (7 Tests, 212 runs at 19.27)

The Hampshire batsman was given the whole of last summer to prove his stylish strokeplay could translate to a substantial Test career, but repeatedly came up short against Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Far too loose outside off stump and managed a top score of 42 in 11 innings.

JAKE BALL (3 Tests, 2 wickets at 114.00)

One of the worst records of all on paper, the tall Nottinghamshire seamer may yet go on to forge one of the lengthier Test careers. Would probably have been around the squad this summer were in not for injury and can expect to see action again despite lean early outings at Lord's, Mumbai and Chennai.

BEN DUCKETT (4 Tests, 110 runs at 15.71)

The left-hander's technique was as ruthlessly exposed as his stumps when he was fast-tracked into the side over the winter. Managed 56 against Bangladesh in Dhaka, but was otherwise picked apart by spin, first by the Tigers and then India. His next England appearance may have to come in the limited-overs arena.

ZAFAR ANSARI (3 Tests, 49 runs at 9.80 and 5 wickets at 55.00)

Selected as a spin-bowling all-rounder to help England on the sub-continental surfaces of Bangladesh and India, Ansari never really convinced he was up to the high bar in either discipline. Within months the 25-year-old Cambridge graduate had quit the game altogether and taken up a job in the charitable sector.

HASEEB HAMEED (3 Tests, 219 runs at 43.80)

Currently out of the picture on account of some truly dreadful form for Lancashire, but most pundits still predict a bright future for the 20-year-old opening batsman. He drew glowing notices for his temperament and technical prowess when drafted in to the side in India, making a gritty 82 in Rajkot then making a stern-faced 59 not out with a broken little finger in Mohali.

KEATON JENNINGS (4 Tests, 211 runs at 26.37)

Drafted after Hameed's injury, the Durham batsman announced himself in style with 112 in his first international innings, but has made just 99 in seven subsequent knocks. He looks short on confidence and the vultures are already circling over gaps in his set-up at the crease.

LIAM DAWSON (3 Tests, 84 runs at 21.00 and 7 wickets at 42.57)

His Test debut in the finale of the India series was seen initially as a quirk of touring life, but he was surprisingly retained for the start of Joe Root's captaincy era ahead of Rashid. A doughty player of esteemable character, he nevertheless looks likely to make way for more talented spin options sooner rather than later.

Source: PA

