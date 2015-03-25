Holder hopes for 'smooth-sailing series' as Stokes-Samuels rivalry resumes

The Ben Stokes-Marlon Samuels show is about to resume at Old Trafford but is expected to go more smoothly this time.

At least that is the way West Indies captain Jason Holder sees it as Samuels returns to one-day international cricket for the first time in almost a year against an England line-up of course containing match-winning all-rounder Stokes.

The pair memorably clashed in the Grenada Test of 2015, when Samuels mocked Stokes with a comedy salute after he was caught in the deep.

Since that series they have met just once, with a rumble or two, in West Indies' ICC World Twenty20 final win in Kolkata.

Asked if more histrionics may be in store, however, Holder said: "You'll have to ask Marlon and Ben.

"I hope these two guys can stay out of trouble, and we can have a smooth-sailing series."

Both appear to thrive on a highly-charged atmosphere in the middle - something Samuels' captain can certainly confirm in this case.

Holder added: "Marlon is one competitive guy . whatever Marlon needs to do to get fired up, I'm quite happy for him to do it - as long as it's in the spirit of the game and doesn't go too overboard."

Most in the crowd are likely to lap up any confrontations too.

"I can understand why the public relate to that," said Holder. "They like to see these things. As long as it doesn't go to overboard, I think it's ideal for the game."

Samuels returns alongside big-hitting opener Chris Gayle, as both begin to settle their differences with the Windies board.

Asked if they bolster the tourists' chances, Holder said: "Definitely, on paper they do.

"We're just hoping these guys put in some really good performances.

"So far Chris seems in really good spirits.

"He's always a lively character in the dressing room. He's been really good for us, and we're not expecting anything different."

West Indies had to sit out this summer's Champions Trophy in England because they were ranked too low - and in order to reach the World Cup here in 2019 they must either whitewash England this month to move sufficiently up the International Cricket Council table, or go through a qualifying tournament.

Holder said: "I think we need to win 5-0 to qualify. It's not going to be an easy task, but (it's) not impossible."

Source: PA

