Hildreth anchors run chase as Somerset climb up to second with Surrey scalp

James Hildreth helped Somerset recover from a top-order collapse to guide his side to a four-wicket NatWest T20 Blast win over Surrey that lifts them up to second in the South Group.

Replying to Surrey's 157 for six, the home side appeared down and out at 47 for five in the ninth over at Taunton.

But the experienced Hildreth, making the most of being dropped by Jason Roy on nine, top-scored with an unbeaten 45 and shared in a vital 69-run stand with Roelof van der Merwe to turn things round.

After Van der Merwe departed for a 19-ball 36 - an innings that included three sixes and three fours - Craig Overton contributed a similarly brutal 35 to an unbroken 42-run stand with Hildreth to help Somerset over the winning line with 10 balls to spare.

A fourth consecutive home win moved the west country side into the top two of the South Group and, with three games remaining, they trail table-topping Glamorgan by two points.

Just as they did in defeat against Gloucestershire at Bristol two days earlier, Somerset's top-order batting imploded, with Steven Davies, Johann Myburgh, Jim Allenby and Lewis Gregory making a mess of the power-play.

Tom Abell also went cheaply and it was left to Hildreth and the hard-hitting Van der Merwe to repair the damage, the sixth-wicket pair raising a 50 stand inside three overs to put the visitors on the back foot.

Had Hildreth not been dropped by Roy at backward point early in his innings, the outcome might have been different. But then Surrey only had themselves to blame for a shaky performance in the field - having earlier been given a flying start to the match by openers Roy and Aaron Finch.

Roy and Finch approached the power-play with destructive intent and blazed their way to 39 inside four overs.

Finch was looking in particularly good touch, finding the boundary rope on five occasions in harvesting 26 from 16 deliveries.

No wonder Somerset supporters breathed a collective sigh of relief when the Australian mistimed an expansive drive and was held by Overton at long-on off the bowling of Tim Groenewald.

Roy followed soon after, falling to a horrible shot in the very next over when he played across the line and lost off and middle stumps to a straight one from Overton. He departed for 11, slamming his bat into the ground as he left.

When Mark Stoneman suffered a momentary loss of judgment and was bowled through the gate by Max Waller's leg spin, Surrey had lost three wickets for the addition of 14 runs from 18 balls.

It fell to Moises Henriques and Ollie Pope to rebuild the innings, and they added 66 in nine overs in businesslike fashion to redress the balance.

Van der Merwe disrupted their smooth progress, luring Pope into front-foot indiscretion and affording Davies an opportunity to perform a smart stumping.

Pope's knock of 46 occupied 31 balls and included five fours.

Henriques followed him back to the pavilion in the next over, the Australian pulling Lewis Gregory to mid-wicket having made a 32-ball 26 as Somerset reasserted a semblance of control.

Charged with the task of accelerating, Sam Curran risked all against Groenewald, and holed out to Waller at long-off for two, leaving his brother, Tom, and Rikki Clarke to hit out at the death, the seventh-wicket pair raising an unbroken partnership of 22.

However their aggression could not quite dispel the sense that Surrey had fallen short, and so it proved despite Somerset's problems at the top of the order.

Source: PA

