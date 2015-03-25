 
Herath reaches 400 Test wickets as Sri Lanka claim remarkable win over Pakistan

02 October 2017 05:24

Rangana Herath made history as the first left-arm spinner to reach 400 Test wickets as Sri Lanka bowled Pakistan out for 114 to pull off a remarkable 21-run win in Abu Dhabi.

Sri Lanka's hopes of inflicting a first ever defeat on the hosts at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium appeared slim after they were bowled out themselves for 138 and could therefore set Pakistan only 136 to win.

But veteran Herath (six for 43) and his fellow finger spinner Dilruwan Perera (three for 46) had other ideas.

Sri Lanka resumed on 69 for four on the final morning and doubled that total for the loss of their last six wickets as leg-spinner Yasir Shah (five for 51) did most damage.

Niroshan Dickwella remained defiant, however, and when Pakistan's batsmen then hit almost immediate trouble it became clear the Sri Lanka wicketkeeper's unbeaten 40 could well be significant.

So it proved as Herath finished the match with his 400th wicket when number 11 Mohammad Abbas was last out lbw, and it will be Sri Lanka who start the second and final Test with a 1-0 lead in Dubai on Friday.

Source: PA

