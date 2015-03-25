Henry Blofeld to retire from TMS commentary job

Henry Blofeld will retire from his role as commentator on the BBC Radio 4's Test Match Special programme in September.

The 77-year-old, affectionately known as 'Blowers', has worked on TMS since 1972.

His final match will be the Test between England and the West Indies at Lord's which starts on September 7.

"All good things come to an end," he said in a statement.

"After nearly 50 years in the Test Match Special commentary box, I have decided the time has come for the last of the old farts to hang up his microphone.

"In all honesty, at the age of almost 78, although I am still rather keener than mustard, I find it harder work than I once did. And I wouldn't want to let TMS down.

"You haven't heard my final 'My Dear Old Thing' quite yet. Happily, I shall be commentating next month on the first two Tests against South Africa, and then for the last one of the summer against the West Indies at Lord's.

"I leave, supremely confident that TMS is in the safest of hands, led by the ageless Aggers. In the end, I think he will come to be seen as the best of the lot"

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.