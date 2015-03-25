Heavy Ashes Defeat Sees England Drop To Fifth In Icc Test Rankings

England have dropped to fifth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings after their Ashes misery was completed with an innings-and-123-run defeat in Sydney.

Joe Root's tourists had entered the series in third place in the standings, with Australia fifth, but the teams have swapped positions following a 4-0 victory for the hosts Down Under.

The heavy nature of England's defeat means they drop below fourth-placed New Zealand in the latest update.

India currently sit at the top of the table, while their current opponents in a three-Test series, South Africa, are second.

Source: PA-WIRE

