 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Heavy Ashes Defeat Sees England Drop To Fifth In Icc Test Rankings

08 January 2018 08:37

England have dropped to fifth in the International Cricket Council Test rankings after their Ashes misery was completed with an innings-and-123-run defeat in Sydney.

Joe Root's tourists had entered the series in third place in the standings, with Australia fifth, but the teams have swapped positions following a 4-0 victory for the hosts Down Under.

The heavy nature of England's defeat means they drop below fourth-placed New Zealand in the latest update.

India currently sit at the top of the table, while their current opponents in a three-Test series, South Africa, are second.

Source: PA-WIRE

