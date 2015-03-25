Heather Knight up against Charlotte Edwards in Super League opener

England's World Cup-winning captain Heather Knight will be up against her predecessor Charlotte Edwards when the second edition of the Kia Super League gets under way with a high-profile clash between Western Storm and Southern Vipers.

The tournament opener, at the Ageas Bowl on Thursday, pits last year's winners against Knight's beaten finalists.

Edwards' hosts beat the Storm by seven wickets in the first final of the new Twenty20 competition, a forerunner of the one planned for men's cricket in this country from 2020.

Since then, Knight has led her country to a thrilling World Cup final victory over India at Lord's, just last month, when the Storm's England seamer Anya Shrubsole turned the match in front of a sell-out crowd with a wonderful late spell to earn figures of six for 46.

Shrubsole will not be available for this week's short trip to the south coast, because of a "small side strain" which may keep her out of Saturday's second match at home to Loughborough Lightning too.

Knight will still have West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor and New Zealand wicketkeeper Rachel Priest, as well as England star Fran Wilson at her disposal to try to get off to a winning start in a tournament featuring most of the world's best players - but she acknowledges Shrubsole's initial absence is a setback.

"She'll be a massive loss for us," the Storm captain told Sky Sports.

"But she had a little bit of a niggle, and it's important to look after her.

"After her World Cup final heroics, we'll obviously miss her - but we've got a strong squad and we're more than confident we can make up for that.

"It gives the opportunity for the county players to step up and show they deserve a place in the side."

The Vipers had seven balls to spare when they lifted the inaugural silverware at Chelmsford last August, when a half-century from New Zealander Suzie Bates set up a comfortable chase in an opening stand of 78 with Edwards.

The latter, whose highly successful England career lasted 20 years, had retired from international cricket just three months earlier after new coach Mark Robinson overhauled the national team's plans en route to what would be World Cup glory this summer.

Knight sees the early test against the Vipers as an ideal starting point to gauge her team's credentials, and launch the tournament.

"I think it's the perfect fixture to kick off the Super League," she said.

"It's such a short, sharp tournament. We've only got five group games before qualification for that finals day.

"So it's so important you start well, and get as much momentum as you can early.

"If we can get that win in early, against a very strong Vipers team, that will be perfect to set us up for the rest of the tournament."

The Super League runs until finals day at Hove on September 1, when the table-toppers after each of the six teams has played one another will await the winners of a second and third-placed play-off.

Source: PA

