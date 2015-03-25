Heather Knight looks to Pakistan's Champions Trophy winners for inspiration

England captain Heather Knight is looking to Pakistan's Champions Trophy-winning underdogs for inspiration as the hosts look to reboot their Women's World Cup campaign.

Knight's side came up 35 runs short in their tournament opener against India on Saturday, a surprise defeat for a side who might reasonably expect to reach the Lord's final on home turf.

Pakistan are next up at Grace Road on Tuesday, having lost their own curtain-raiser against South Africa, and their men's side have already shown this summer how to put a bad start to bed.

Sarfraz Ahmed's team were routed by India in their first Champions Trophy outing and, after dire predictions all-round, went on to win the competition.

"Obviously it wasn't the way we wanted to start (against India) but Pakistan started in a similar way in the Champions Trophy and they did pretty well," said Knight.

"The India defeat won't change the way we approach the game on Tuesday. It keeps us honest but it's about how we react now.

"The mood in the squad isn't too bad because we fought really hard to get back in the game against India. In general we are quite an emotional team but it's important that we keep our heads up.

"The girls have taken the positives and looked ahead to Tuesday. We competed against India but there are a few areas where we want to get better."

Vice-captain Anya Shrubsole, meanwhile, says several of the squad have taken a self-imposed social media break during the World Cup.

"Some people have decided they don't want to be on social media and are just trying to remove as many distractions as possible," she told Test Match Special.

"Twitter's obviously a brilliant tool but can be a distraction, you can see and read things you don't necessarily want to."

Hard-hitting opener Lauren Winfield is set to sit out again with a wrist injury, meaning Sarah Taylor should again lead off the innings alongside Tammy Beaumont in an unchanged XI.

Pakistan skipper Sana Mir is hoping the fact her side played their previous match in Leicester aids their cause.

"It is definitely an advantage that we have already played at Grace Road, but we know England are a very professional side and they will come hard at us," she said.

"But we are ready for that. If they have a reaction, we have a reaction too. We have also lost. We will go with the same fighting spirit as we had come with here."

Source: PA

