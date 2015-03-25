 
Head injury sidelines Nottinghamshire seamer Luke Fletcher for rest of season

12 July 2017 10:09

Luke Fletcher will miss the rest of this season as he recovers from the head injury he suffered in Notts Outlaws' NatWest Blast match against Birmingham Bears.

Fletcher, who was hit by a straight-drive back at him during the fixture at Edgbaston on Saturday, was assessed and treated at the ground before being transferred to Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

On Wednesday morning, Nottinghamshire announced the 28-year-old seamer - who was discharged on Sunday and then returned to hospital on Tuesday for further tests - will not play for them again this summer.

Nottinghamshire director of cricket Mick Newell said: "Following consultation with doctors, Luke has been ruled out for the rest of the 2017 season to allow adequate time to recover and complete a monitored care plan to ensure he has a safe return to play.

"While we are all obviously very disappointed, Luke's health is of paramount importance and comes first.

"We will continue to give him every support as he undergoes his recovery."

Source: PA

