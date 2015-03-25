 
Hashim Amla views England series as perfect preparation for Champions Trophy

22 May 2017 08:24

Hashim Amla believes South Africa's blend of youth and experience can be a determining factor in the Royal London Series against England and next month's Champions Trophy.

The Proteas start what will be a three-month tour of these shores with the first of three one-day internationals against Eoin Morgan's men at Headingley on Wednesday.

Unusually the series itself is likely to be a mere subplot, with much of the attention now geared towards the Champions Trophy which gets under way next Thursday, a fact not lost on Amla.

The 34-year-old is part of an exciting batting line-up for the world's number one-ranked ODI side alongside the devastating AB de Villiers and highly-rated Quinton de Kock, while 21-year-old paceman Kagiso Rabada is likely to lead the pace attack.

Amla said: "This ODI series comes at a good time, it's before the Champions Trophy and it will be great preparation for both teams.

"England are a good team, very well balanced, so it will be a good challenge to hone down our skills so we can start the tournament on a good note.

"We have a very good balance in the team. There are a few of us who have been around for a few years. A few exciting youngsters like Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell. We have a very good mix, hopefully we can all put it together in this series and the Champions Trophy."

South Africa may have a small psychological advantage over England after hitting back from losing the first two matches to triumph 3-2 on home soil when the sides last faced off in an ODI series 18 months ago.

But Amla knows England have gone from strength to strength since a dreadful World Cup campaign two years ago, so much so that they are favourites with bookmakers to lift their first global 50-over trophy next month.

Amla said: "We played them not so long ago in South Africa and we know they have a long batting line-up with quite a few different bowling options.

"We have had good series against them and because of their competitive nature, the way they have been playing and the way that we have been playing, I think it's going to be a good series."

Source: PA

