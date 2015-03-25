Haroon Lorgat reveals he left Cricket SA after position became untenable

Haroon Lorgat revealed he stepped down as Cricket South Africa chief executive after feeling his role had become untenable just weeks before the start of the new domestic Twenty20 competition.

CSA said there was a "breakdown in the relationship between the board and the chief executive" in confirming the departure of Lorgat with immediate effect on Thursday.

Lorgat took up his role with CSA four years ago and was supposed to continue in his post until 2019 but differences in opinion over the handling of the inaugural T20 Global League, which starts on November 3, reportedly led to the split.

The former International Cricket Council chief executive said: "Even though challenging, I have really enjoyed my time at the helm of what is now a vibrant and sustainable organisation that boasts enviable talent across all administrative and operational spheres.

"When I look back and reflect on what I stepped into in 2013, I can certainly feel proud of the gigantic steps we have taken to make Cricket SA recognised by others as the best run sports federation on the continent.

"We can all be proud of where we are today as Cricket South Africa. (But) t he business is moving in a new direction and needs a new vision and leadership team to carry it through. For this reason, I feel I cannot stay on and we have amicably agreed to part ways. This is the best way forward for the organisation we all care so much about."

