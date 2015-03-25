 
Hampshire re-sign Shahid Afridi for NatWest T20 Blast campaign

18 May 2017 06:39

Former Pakistan international Shahid Afridi will return to Hampshire for a third spell after signing for this season's NatWest T20 Blast.

The 37-year-old, who had spells at the Ageas Bowl in 2011 and 2016, will be available to Hampshire for the full campaign.

Afridi, a big-hitting batsman and dangerous leg-spinner, is the highest wicket-taker in Twenty20 internationals with 97 in 98 matches.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the club's official website: "We're thrilled to welcome Shahid back to the club for the coming T20 Blast campaign.

"He's been an important part of our success in the short form of the game in previous seasons and we feel his talents fit well with the current squad."

Source: PA

