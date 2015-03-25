 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Hampshire confirm bowler Reece Topley has suffered stress fracture to his back

03 August 2017 04:53

Reece Topley is facing another spell on the sidelines after Hampshire revealed the seamer has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture to his back.

The issue blighted Topley's first season at Hampshire last year, limiting him to one appearance after he was initially ruled out by a broken hand suffered on debut following his switch from Essex.

His injury woes, which include shoulder surgery earlier this year, did not dissuade Hampshire from extending the tall left-armer's contract through to the end of the 2018 season and he has played in all three formats this term.

The 23-year-old, who has 10 one-day and six Twenty20 international caps for England, has not featured since Hampshire's NatWest T20 Blast win over Gloucestershire on July 28.

And the south coast county said in a short statement: "Hampshire Cricket can confirm that after undergoing scans earlier this week, it has been determined that seamer Reece Topley has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his back.

"Reece will undergo further tests and consultation over the coming weeks which will help determine the estimated recovery time for the injury and further updates will be provided in due course."

Source: PA

Feature How the world transfer record has developed over the years

How the world transfer record has developed over t...

Neymar appears on the verge of becoming the most expensive player in football history after informing Barcelona of his

Feature 5 things about Brazil striker Neymar

5 things about Brazil striker Neymar...

Neymar looks set to leave Barcelona for Paris St Germain in a world-record deal worth 222million euros (£198.

Feature Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick ...

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Feature 5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic

5 things you might not know about Nemanja Matic...

Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic has joined Manchester United in deal believed to be in the region of £40million.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Hungarian Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton will head into the summer break 14 points behind title rival Sebastian Vettel following his impressive sporting gesture

Feature 5 things you may not know about England seamer Toby Roland-Jones

5 things you may not know about England seamer Tob...

Middlesex seamer Toby Roland-Jones made a stunning impact with his first spell in an England shirt, taking out South Africa's