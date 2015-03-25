Hampshire confirm bowler Reece Topley has suffered stress fracture to his back

Reece Topley is facing another spell on the sidelines after Hampshire revealed the seamer has suffered a recurrence of a stress fracture to his back.

The issue blighted Topley's first season at Hampshire last year, limiting him to one appearance after he was initially ruled out by a broken hand suffered on debut following his switch from Essex.

His injury woes, which include shoulder surgery earlier this year, did not dissuade Hampshire from extending the tall left-armer's contract through to the end of the 2018 season and he has played in all three formats this term.

The 23-year-old, who has 10 one-day and six Twenty20 international caps for England, has not featured since Hampshire's NatWest T20 Blast win over Gloucestershire on July 28.

And the south coast county said in a short statement: "Hampshire Cricket can confirm that after undergoing scans earlier this week, it has been determined that seamer Reece Topley has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his back.

"Reece will undergo further tests and consultation over the coming weeks which will help determine the estimated recovery time for the injury and further updates will be provided in due course."

Source: PA

