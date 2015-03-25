 
Hamish Bennett takes three wickets as New Zealand beat Bangladesh in Dublin

17 May 2017 07:24

New Zealand beat Bangladesh by four wickets in the third match of the Tri-Nation Series in Ireland.

Set 258 to win at Clontarf, Dublin, New Zealand reached their target with 15 balls remaining.

Colin Munro hit the winning run to prolong Bangladesh's wait for a maiden victory over New Zealand away from home soil.

Having been asked to bat first, three Bangladesh batsmen posted half-centuries, with Soumya Sarkar hitting 61, Mushfiqur Rahim 55 and Mahmudullah 51.

But Hamish Bennett took three for 31 and Ish Sodhi two for 40 as New Zealand limited them to 257 for nine, a total which appeared a little under par.

So it proved as every New Zealand batsman got runs under their belt, with opener Tom Latham hitting 54 and man-of-the-match Jimmy Neesham 52 off 48 balls.

Ireland will take on Bangladesh in the fourth match of the series at Malahide on Friday.

Source: PA

