 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Half-centuries from Thirimanne and Mathews put Sri Lanka in control

18 November 2017 11:54

Lahiru Thirimanne and Angelo Mathews scored half-centuries as Sri Lanka took charge of the first Test against India in Kolkata.

After struggling with the bat for the first two rain-hit days, India's tail impressed on Saturday to drag their side to 172 all out but the visitors were 165 for four in response before bad light stopped play in the evening session.

Cheteshwar Pujara completed a half-century, adding five more to his overnight 47 before being bowled by Lahiru Gamage.

That left the hosts 79 for six but 93 runs were added for the final four wickets, with Wriddhiman Saha (29), Ravindra Jadeja (22) and Mohammed Shami (24) all offering resistance.

Sri Lanka lost openers Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dimuth Karunaratne early on, but Thirimanne (51) and Mathews (52) recorded a 99-run stand for the third wicket to put their side in control.

Umesh Yadav removed the pair in successive overs but visiting captain Dinesh Chandimal and Niroshan Dickwella reached the close unscathed and will resume their 27-run partnership on Sunday morning.

Source: PA

