Gunathilaka and Dickwella centuries lead Sri Lanka to ODI win

Maiden centuries from openers Danushka Gunathilaka and Niroshan Dickwella helped Sri Lanka chase down a target of 311 to secure an eight-wicket victory against Zimbabwe in Hambantota and move 2-1 ahead in their five-match one-day international series.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka put the tourists into bat and earned an early breakthrough when opener Solomon Mire was trapped leg before by Nuwan Pradeep for just 13.

However, a rapid 48 from Tarisai Musakanda helped the total on to treble figures.

Hamilton Masakadza then claimed a fifth one-day century from 83 deliveries before he was eventually out for 111 as Zimbabwe recovered to post 310 for eight, with Sean Williams having added a swift 43.

Despite looking set to face a testing run chase at the Mahinda Rajapaksa Stadium, Gunathilaka and Dickwella set about the Zimbabwe attack as the duo plundered a first-wicket stand of 229.

Dickwella chalked up 102, which included 14 boundaries, off 116 balls before being caught when attempting to sweep off-spinner Malcolm Waller to backward square leg.

Gunathilaka departed soon afterwards, falling in the 38th over when he chopped Williams onto his stumps, out for a 111-ball knock of 116, which saw 15 fours and a six over the ropes.

A unbeaten 75-run partnership from Kusal Mendis (28) and Upul Tharanga (44) then saw Sri Lanka home with 16 deliveries left, which was only the second time they had successfully chased down a total of more than 300.

The fourth one-day international will also be in Hambantota on Saturday.

Source: PA

