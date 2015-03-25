Graham Onions to exit Durham after failing to agree new contract

Graham Onions will leave Durham at the end of the season after failing to agree terms on a new contract with the club.

Onions was in talks over a two-year extension, with the second year conditional on the former England seamer avoiding serious injury, but Durham could not offer a guarantee of an appointment to the professional coaching team on his retirement.

The 35-year-old, the county's leading first-class wicket-taker, made his debut for Durham in 2004 and was part of the 2008, 2009 and 2013 County Championship title-winning sides as well as the Royal London One Day Cup in 2014.

Onions said: "It has been the hardest decision I have ever had to make. I genuinely love Durham County Cricket Club and hoped to finish my career here.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to agree on the length of contract and there doesn't appear to be any guaranteed opportunities for a coaching role in the future.

"So, with a heavy heart I have to leave Durham to ensure a securer future for my family. I would like to thank the club and the members for your support over the last 15 years.

"I hope I will be remembered for wearing the Durham badge with pride and always giving 100 per cent. Durham will always hold a special place in my heart and I hope to return one day."

Source: PA

