Graeme Swann worried about England's Ashes preparation

Graeme Swann fears England risk being under-prepared for this winter's Ashes.

Joe Root's side will head to Australia on the back of what already appears to be one of the most one-sided Test series in history.

The victory over the West Indies by an innings and 209 runs in the first Test at Edgbaston once again illustrated the decline of one of the former superpowers of the sport.

Yet England only have two more Tests against the same poor opposition - the second begins at Headingley on Friday - before they head down under in November.

And former England spinner Swann, a three-time Ashes winner, feels the likes of Mark Stoneman, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan could be severely under-cooked ahead of their first taste of an Australian tour.

"It is a shame," said Swann.

"It runs so deep within the West Indies' system and has been building up for 15 or 20 years.

"I grew up in the 80s when you saw them on TV and they weren't just cricketers, they were super-human, just unbeatable.

"You would lose sleep thinking about batting against them. I don't think many people would lose sleep over the West Indies at the moment.

"It's not going to tell us a lot, for example about Mark Stonemen at the top who I've been a big advocate of, he should have been in long before this and could be the man for the job.

"We are not going to find out a lot about the shape of the team. The South Africa series before was a bit of a squib as well. You still want a better work-out before going down under."

Nevertheless, Swann feels a raw West Indies side will make a better fist of things over the next two Tests.

"It's tricky," he added. "You'd have to say to them to look how they got out, and don't get out like that again.

"They're international cricketers now. Whether they're good enough is a moot point, they're in the team, make the most of it.

"Some of them are talented cricketers, but when you are being steamrollered the snowball effect can take hold.

"But you have to think when you are batting you will stick out like a sore thumb if you get a hundred. I don't think they will play as badly as they did at Edgbaston again."

Graeme Swann was speaking in association with Specsavers - title sponsor of the County Championship. For information www.specsavers.co.uk

Source: PA

