Glenn McGrath: England will miss their 'enforcer' Ben Stokes

Former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath believes England have lost their "enforcer" in Ben Stokes for the upcoming Ashes series.

Stokes remains in England waiting to hear whether Avon and Somerset Police will charge him after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol on September 25.

The 26-year-old was released under investigation and England coach Trevor Bayliss has ruled out his involvement in the five-Test series in Australia.

"He's an incredible player, he fills two spots in one," said McGrath, who has been announced as a summariser for the BBC's Test Match Special.

"If he doesn't come out, that's a big loss to England. But he's vice captain, he can't put himself in those positions or do things like that. He's got to realise that.

"It looked so bad, I'm not sure what the outcome's going to be.but it didn't look good at all," he added on BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's a massive blow for them without a doubt. The way he bowls, when he's on fire swinging that reverse swing, he's a quality player, without a doubt.

"Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady (Stuart Broad) and those guys will really have to step up without him there.

"He's an enforcer within the team and that's fine on the field as long as it stays there. Who would be the enforcer in his shoes?"

McGrath, 47, believes Australia's bowling attack are hitting form at just the right time, with Mitchell Starc taking a hat-trick for New South Wales against Western Australia to add to an eight-wicket haul against the same opponents.

Josh Hazlewood also impressed in that Sheffield Shield clash, and McGrath added: "They are looking very good at the moment. It was good to see Josh Hazlewood come back, he's been on the sideline from injury for a while so he needed a good hit before the Test started.

"Mitchell Starc, when he's on fire, if he's swinging that new ball, to me he's the best bowler in the world. He's the most dangerous fast bowler in the world because of the pace he bowls and the length he bowls.

"He picked up eight wickets in the previous game, playing well this game, so it's good to see those guys bowling well. Australia needs the bowlers to bowl well this series."

Source: PA

