 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Glenn McGrath: England will miss their 'enforcer' Ben Stokes

07 November 2017 01:24

Former Australia bowler Glenn McGrath believes England have lost their "enforcer" in Ben Stokes for the upcoming Ashes series.

Stokes remains in England waiting to hear whether Avon and Somerset Police will charge him after his arrest on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm in Bristol on September 25.

The 26-year-old was released under investigation and England coach Trevor Bayliss has ruled out his involvement in the five-Test series in Australia.

"He's an incredible player, he fills two spots in one," said McGrath, who has been announced as a summariser for the BBC's Test Match Special.

"If he doesn't come out, that's a big loss to England. But he's vice captain, he can't put himself in those positions or do things like that. He's got to realise that.

"It looked so bad, I'm not sure what the outcome's going to be.but it didn't look good at all," he added on BBC Radio 5 live.

"It's a massive blow for them without a doubt. The way he bowls, when he's on fire swinging that reverse swing, he's a quality player, without a doubt.

"Jimmy (Anderson) and Broady (Stuart Broad) and those guys will really have to step up without him there.

"He's an enforcer within the team and that's fine on the field as long as it stays there. Who would be the enforcer in his shoes?"

McGrath, 47, believes Australia's bowling attack are hitting form at just the right time, with Mitchell Starc taking a hat-trick for New South Wales against Western Australia to add to an eight-wicket haul against the same opponents.

Josh Hazlewood also impressed in that Sheffield Shield clash, and McGrath added: "They are looking very good at the moment. It was good to see Josh Hazlewood come back, he's been on the sideline from injury for a while so he needed a good hit before the Test started.

"Mitchell Starc, when he's on fire, if he's swinging that new ball, to me he's the best bowler in the world. He's the most dangerous fast bowler in the world because of the pace he bowls and the length he bowls.

"He picked up eight wickets in the previous game, playing well this game, so it's good to see those guys bowling well. Australia needs the bowlers to bowl well this series."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as