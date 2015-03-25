 
Glamorgan's Jacques Rudolph to retire from cricket at the end of the season

24 May 2017 01:25

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph has announced he will retire from all forms of cricket at the end of the county season.

The former South Africa batsman will also immediately relinquish his role as the club's skipper in the Specsavers County Championship - with Michael Hogan taking charge - but will lead them in the forthcoming NatWest T20 Blast.

The 36-year-old former Surrey and Yorkshire batsman said: "The time feels right to call an end to my playing career."

Rudolph, who played 48 Tests, 45 one-day internationals and a solitary Twenty20 for the Proteas, linked up with Glamorgan in 2014 and has been their overseas player ever since.

After making steady contributions as a batsman in his first two seasons, his form in the championship deteriorated last season, when he averaged only 24.4 from 15 matches with three half-centuries.

However, in white-ball cricket his 169 not out against Sussex three years ago remains the highest individual one-day score for Glamorgan while he smashed a maiden T20 century the following year against Gloucestershire.

As he prepares to bring the curtain down on a 20-year professional career, he added: "The last four years at Glamorgan have been special and I've enjoyed playing for the club.

"I have been incredibly fortunate to have enjoyed playing the game I love for the last 20 years, but at the end of this summer it will be time to focus on a new venture away from cricket and spend more time with my young family."

Glamorgan Cricket chief executive Hugh Morris said: "Jacques has enjoyed an outstanding career at international level as well as in domestic cricket and beyond his talents with the bat, his contribution has been significant as a leader who has been a pleasure to work with.

"The significance of the role that Jacques has played in our dressing room over the last four years, in setting an example and being a role model to the young Welsh players we are bringing through has been substantial."

Source: PA

