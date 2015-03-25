Glamorgan sign David Miller for six NatWest T20 Blast games

Glamorgan have agreed a deal to sign South Africa batsman David Miller for six NatWest T20 Blast appearances.

The big-hitting 28-year-old is due to begin his stint with Sunday's clash against Essex and play until the game against Surrey on August 4.

Miller joins compatriot Colin Ingram at the Welsh county, having previously represented Yorkshire and Durham in the competition.

"We are delighted to sign David Miller for a six-game stint in this year's NatWest T20 Blast campaign," said Hugh Morris, Glamorgan's chief executive.

"David is a fine batsman, with a wealth of experience in T20 cricket. He is a match-winner and a finisher, proven to be one of the most destructive batsman in the game at both domestic and international level.

"Hopefully his signing will add depth to our batting and boost our prospects of replicating last season's form when we secured a home quarter-final in the knock-out stages."

Source: PA

