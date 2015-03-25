 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Glamorgan sign David Miller for six NatWest T20 Blast games

20 July 2017 01:54

Glamorgan have agreed a deal to sign South Africa batsman David Miller for six NatWest T20 Blast appearances.

The big-hitting 28-year-old is due to begin his stint with Sunday's clash against Essex and play until the game against Surrey on August 4.

Miller joins compatriot Colin Ingram at the Welsh county, having previously represented Yorkshire and Durham in the competition.

"We are delighted to sign David Miller for a six-game stint in this year's NatWest T20 Blast campaign," said Hugh Morris, Glamorgan's chief executive.

"David is a fine batsman, with a wealth of experience in T20 cricket. He is a match-winner and a finisher, proven to be one of the most destructive batsman in the game at both domestic and international level.

"Hopefully his signing will add depth to our batting and boost our prospects of replicating last season's form when we secured a home quarter-final in the knock-out stages."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley

5 things about Essex batsman Tom Westley...

Tom Westley is being touted ahead of the other possibles to fill the gap left by Gary Ballance's injury at number three in the Oval Test.

Feature 5 possible contenders to boost England in third Test

5 possible contenders to boost England in third Te...

England's 340-run demolition at the hands of South Africa in the second Investec Test has generated fierce criticism of the

Feature 5 talking points from England

5 talking points from England's second Test defeat...

1.

Feature 5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the British Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton took a seismic chunk out of Sebastian Vettel's championship lead after sealing a record-equalling victory at the British Grand Prix.

Feature Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the season?

Leicester City on the verge of the signing of the ...

It is being widely reported that Leicester City are the favourites to sign Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho, and if

Feature 5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017

5 memorable moments from Wimbledon 2017...

There have been great matches, tears of joy and despair, controversies and talking points aplenty at Wimbledon this year.