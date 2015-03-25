 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Glamorgan ease past Leicestershire to reach T20 Blast Finals Day

23 August 2017 09:54

Colin Ingram blasted an unbeaten 70 from just 43 balls to guide Glamorgan to the NatWest T20 Blast Finals Day with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Leicestershire in Cardiff.

Craig Meschede claimed three for 17 as Leicestershire struggled after electing to bat first and were dismissed for just 123 in 19.2 overs.

The hosts then lost Aneurin Donald in the first over but that was as good as it got as Jacques Rudolph (46 not out) and Ingram eased Glamorgan to victory with more than six overs to spare.

Source: PA

