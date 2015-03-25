 
George Rhodes signs Worcestershire contract extension

18 September 2017 02:23

George Rhodes has become the eighth player to commit his future to Worcestershire in recent weeks after signing a one-year contract extension until the end of the 2019 campaign.

The academy product, whose grandfather Billy represented Nottinghamshire and whose father Steve is the current director of cricket at New Road, made his debut in all three formats last year.

The all-rounder joins Brett D'Oliveira, Ed Barnard, Josh Tongue, Tom Fell, George Scrimshaw, Ollie Westbury and Alex Milton in signing a new deal in the last couple of months.

Rhodes, who turns 24 next month, said: "It's a club I love playing for and I'm delighted to sign a new contract. We've got a pretty good squad now that is tightly knit and committing their future to Worcestershire and I'm glad to be part of that.

"I think I'm at the stage where I'd like to kick on and really cement myself in the team and win games and hopefully in the next couple of years I can do that."

Source: PA

