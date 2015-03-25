Geoffrey Boycott pranked by Aggers on Test Match Special

Former England batsman Geoffrey Boycott was well renowned for his defensive technique as a player, but he was beaten all ends up by colleague Jonathan Agnew on Test Match Special during England's victory over South Africa at The Oval.

Pretending to read an official ICC press release live on air during day five of England's 239-ruin triumph, Agnew claimed that the statistics in the series between England and the Rest of the World in 1970 were to be downgraded and no longer have first-class status.

After being reminded that he scored a century in the last match of the series, it was pointed out to Boycott that his famous 100th first-class hundred at Headingley may actually have been his 99th.

Agnew then joked that he had been invited to a dinner to mark the 40th anniversary of Boycott's achievement under false pretences, before revealing that "it's also a complete wind-up Geoffrey" - prompting Boycott to repeatedly describe his colleague as "a muppet".

Source: PA

