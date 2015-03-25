 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Geoff Boycott apologises 'unreservedly' for 'unacceptable' West Indies comment

22 August 2017 11:24

Geoffrey Boycott has offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

The 76-year-old former England and Yorkshire batsman suggested he would have a better chance of being knighted if he "blacked up", the Daily Mirror reported on Tuesday.

And Boycott responded on Twitter, accepting his comments were "unacceptable" and "clearly wrong".

Boycott wrote on Twitter on Tuesday: "Speaking at an informal gathering I was asked a question and I realise my answer was unacceptable.

"I meant no offence but what I said was clearly wrong and I apologise unreservedly.

"I have loved West Indian cricket my whole life and have the utmost respect for its players."

The Mirror reported that Boycott was speaking at a question-and-answer session during a break in play of England's day-night Test against the West Indies at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Boycott was alleged to have said knighthoods were handed out like "confetti" to West Indies cricketers, including Sir Viv Richards, Sir Garfield Sobers and Sir Curtly Ambrose.

The Mirror reported Boycott said: "Mine's been turned down twice. I'd better black me face."

Boycott played 108 Tests for England, scoring 8114 runs at an average of 47.72. He hit 22 Test centuries and 42 half-centuries.

He was renowned for his defensive play, but more recently Boycott has become known for his scathing punditry on television and radio.

He is often a contributor to Test Match Special on BBC Radio 4.

The Press Association has approached the BBC for comment.

Source: PA

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.

Feature How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads

How Twitter reacted to death of All Blacks great S...

Tributes were pouring in for Sir Colin Meads on Sunday following his death from pancreatic cancer at the age of 81.

Feature England

England's top-10 Test wicket-takers of all time...

Stuart Broad moved up to second in the list of England's all-time leading Test wicket-takers as West Indies were thrashed