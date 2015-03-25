 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Gary Ballance's season in numbers

17 May 2017 10:54

Yorkshire skipper Gary Ballance passed 1,000 first-class runs for the season during Tuesday's Royal London One-Day Cup win over Leicestershire at Headingley.

The England batsman's 71 off 66 balls against the Foxes, his 14th innings of the campaign, took his run tally to 1,027 at an average of 93.36.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Ballance's contributions so far this season.

71 v Leicestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup

22 v Warwickshire, Royal London One-Day Cup

152 not out v Northamptonshire, Royal London One-Day Cup

63 v Derbyshire, Royal London One-Day Cup

15 v Worcestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup

29 v Durham, Royal London One-Day Cup

85 v Lancashire, Royal London One-Day Cup

10 not out v Nottinghamshire, Royal London One-Day Cup

108 and 203 not out v Hampshire, Specsavers County Championship

22 v Warwickshire, Specsavers County Championship

120 and 55 v Hampshire, Specsavers County Championship

72 v Leeds/Bradford MCCU, first-class friendly

Source: PA

Feature Q&A on world number one Andy Murray

Q&A on world number one Andy Murray's dip in form...

Andy Murray's surprise second-round defeat to Fabio Fognini at the Italian Open on Monday continued a miserable start to the

Feature Rodriguez key to Mourinho

Rodriguez key to Mourinho's hopes of success next ...

It's fair to say James Rodriguez hasn't lit up the Bernabeu like many had hoped after his sensational form at the 2014 World Cup.

Feature United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to hijack City deal for Spurs star - Transfer News

United linked with Real Madrid duo, Chelsea set to...

Gareth Bale has been linked with a surprise summer move to Manchester United.

Feature Manchester United and Ajax all-time homegrown XIs

Manchester United and Ajax all-time homegrown XIs...

Europa League finalists Ajax and Manchester United both have a rich history of producing their own players.

Feature The routes to the Europa League final

The routes to the Europa League final...

Manchester United and Ajax will contest the Europa League final having had plenty of scares along the way.

Feature 5 of Ajax

5 of Ajax's best young players...

Dutch giants Ajax will face Manchester United in the Europa League final in Stockholm next week.