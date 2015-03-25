Gary Ballance's season in numbers

Yorkshire skipper Gary Ballance passed 1,000 first-class runs for the season during Tuesday's Royal London One-Day Cup win over Leicestershire at Headingley.
The England batsman's 71 off 66 balls against the Foxes, his 14th innings of the campaign, took his run tally to 1,027 at an average of 93.36.
Here, Press Association Sport looks at Ballance's contributions so far this season.
71 v Leicestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup
22 v Warwickshire, Royal London One-Day Cup
152 not out v Northamptonshire, Royal London One-Day Cup
63 v Derbyshire, Royal London One-Day Cup
15 v Worcestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup
29 v Durham, Royal London One-Day Cup
85 v Lancashire, Royal London One-Day Cup
10 not out v Nottinghamshire, Royal London One-Day Cup
108 and 203 not out v Hampshire, Specsavers County Championship
22 v Warwickshire, Specsavers County Championship
120 and 55 v Hampshire, Specsavers County Championship
72 v Leeds/Bradford MCCU, first-class friendly
Source: PA