Gary Ballance's season in numbers

Yorkshire skipper Gary Ballance passed 1,000 first-class runs for the season during Tuesday's Royal London One-Day Cup win over Leicestershire at Headingley.

The England batsman's 71 off 66 balls against the Foxes, his 14th innings of the campaign, took his run tally to 1,027 at an average of 93.36.

Here, Press Association Sport looks at Ballance's contributions so far this season.

71 v Leicestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup

22 v Warwickshire, Royal London One-Day Cup

152 not out v Northamptonshire, Royal London One-Day Cup

63 v Derbyshire, Royal London One-Day Cup

15 v Worcestershire, Royal London One-Day Cup

29 v Durham, Royal London One-Day Cup

85 v Lancashire, Royal London One-Day Cup

10 not out v Nottinghamshire, Royal London One-Day Cup

108 and 203 not out v Hampshire, Specsavers County Championship

22 v Warwickshire, Specsavers County Championship

120 and 55 v Hampshire, Specsavers County Championship

72 v Leeds/Bradford MCCU, first-class friendly

Source: PA

