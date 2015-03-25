 
Gary Ballance back in the England squad for South Africa Test

01 July 2017 09:09

Gary Ballance has won an England recall for the first Investec Test against South Africa, with the uncapped Toby Roland-Jones and spinner Liam Dawson also included.

Thursday's match at Lord's will be Joe Root's first since succeeding Alastair Cook as captain and his Yorkshire team-mate Ballance, who is the second highest scorer in the Specsavers County Championship with 815 runs, will slot in at number three.

The left-hander looked to be in for a lengthy international exile after making just 24 runs in four torturous innings in Bangladesh in October but his weight of runs this summer have persuaded the selectors to overlook Surrey opener Mark Stoneman and Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan, who had also been considered.

Middlesex seamer Roland-Jones is also named in the 12-man squad for his home ground, with fellow seamers Chris Woakes and Jake Ball ruled out, while Hampshire's slow left-armer Dawson is retained ahead of Adil Rashid after making his debut in Chennai in Cook's curtain call.

