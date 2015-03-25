Garton commits to Sussex

England call-up George Garton has signed a two-year contract extension at Sussex that will keep him with the south coast county until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Garton has played only nine first-class matches but his standing as one of the hottest prospects on the county circuit was amplified when he was drafted into England's Ashes squad for their final warm-up as cover for the injured Jake Ball.

The 20-year-old left-arm paceman, who will link up with England Lions for a training camp in Australia after his stint with the first string, largely featured in white-ball cricket for Sussex earlier this summer.

He did, however, record first-class best figures of three for 20 in Sussex's penultimate Specsavers County Championship clash against Durham in September.

The academy graduate said: "I'm delighted to have signed an extension at Sussex.

"Having come through the system since the under-10s, it's great to be part of such a great club and a very strong squad which can hopefully push for trophies in the next few years and beyond."

Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield added: "George has pace, which is a valuable asset, and his white ball skills are developing quickly.

"He has come through our system since he was a young lad and we want to make sure he continues to grow and fulfil his potential and cricketing aspirations with us."

Source: PA

