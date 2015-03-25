 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Garton commits to Sussex

13 November 2017 07:54

England call-up George Garton has signed a two-year contract extension at Sussex that will keep him with the south coast county until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Garton has played only nine first-class matches but his standing as one of the hottest prospects on the county circuit was amplified when he was drafted into England's Ashes squad for their final warm-up as cover for the injured Jake Ball.

The 20-year-old left-arm paceman, who will link up with England Lions for a training camp in Australia after his stint with the first string, largely featured in white-ball cricket for Sussex earlier this summer.

He did, however, record first-class best figures of three for 20 in Sussex's penultimate Specsavers County Championship clash against Durham in September.

The academy graduate said: "I'm delighted to have signed an extension at Sussex.

"Having come through the system since the under-10s, it's great to be part of such a great club and a very strong squad which can hopefully push for trophies in the next few years and beyond."

Sussex director of cricket Keith Greenfield added: "George has pace, which is a valuable asset, and his white ball skills are developing quickly.

"He has come through our system since he was a young lad and we want to make sure he continues to grow and fulfil his potential and cricketing aspirations with us."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.

Feature 5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qualifying campaign

5 things we learned from Scotlandâ€™s World Cup qu...

Another World Cup qualifying bid ended in misery for Scotland after a 2-2 draw in Slovenia saw them miss out

Feature 5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix

5 things we learned from the Japanese Grand Prix...

Lewis Hamilton is closing in on his fourth world championship after he secured victory at the Japanese Grand Prix as