Former South Africa seamer Lonwabo Tsotsobe banned for eight years

11 July 2017 04:39

Former South Africa seamer Lonwabo Tsotsobe has been banned for eight years after admitting "several breaches" of his country's anti-corruption code.

The charges against Tsotsobe related to his involvement in the fixing scandal in the 2015 Ram Slam Twenty20 competition, which has already resulted in a 20-year ban for his fellow former South Africa player Gulam Bodi.

Cricket South Africa announced Tsotsobe's suspension in a statement on Tuesday.

It read: "CSA has banned former proteas and Highveld Lions player Lonwabo Tsotsobe for several breaches of its anti-corruption code for personnel.

"Tsotsobe, who has admitted contraventions of the code, has been banned for eight years."

Source: PA

