Former Essex captain Brian Taylor has died aged 84

13 June 2017 11:54

Essex have announced former captain Brian Taylor has died at the age of 84.

Known as 'Tonker' for a crowd-pleasing batting style, Taylor made 539 first-class appearances for Essex between 1949 and 1973, captaining the club for the last seven seasons before his retirement.

Named as a Wisden Cricketer of the Year in 1972, he registered over 18,000 runs for Essex and is seventh on the all-time list of first-class dismissals with 1,295 - a record which includes more than 1,000 catches and 191 stumpings.

Taylor was called up for England's tour of South Africa in 1956-57 but the form of wicketkeeper Godfrey Evans kept him out of the line-up and a Test cap never materialised.

Essex said in a statement: "Essex County Cricket Club is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former captain Brian Taylor at the age of 84."

Source: PA

