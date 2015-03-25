Former England captain Charlotte Edwards backs her old team to beat South Africa

Charlotte Edwards believes England are firm favourites to see off South Africa in Tuesday's Women's World Cup semi-final, and make good on their long-held dream of a sold-out Lord's showpiece.

Former captain Edwards, who retired from internationals last year, is steeped in the cut and thrust of tournament cricket, winning the World Cup and World T20 double in 2009 but exiting the stage after a series of disappointments in subsequent editions of both.

She is now cheering from the sidelines as successor Heather Knight attempts to replicate her side's group-stage victory over the Proteas and book a date at the Home of Cricket, where the hosts' appearance should take care of the few remaining tickets.

Edwards, who helped Chance to Shine break a Guinness World Record by giving a cricket lesson at Lord's to 580 children on Monday, beating the mark of 488 set by Ashes rivals and fellow semi-finalists Australia, told Press Association Sport: " England definitely go in as favourites.

"If they play anywhere near to their potential they should win, but they will be wary of South Africa too because they have some of the best bowlers in the world and an explosive batting line-up.

"I'm a firm believer that the semis are the game to play in, due to what's at stake, and that is especially so for England. They're at home and there's a Lord's final on offer, that's what dreams are made of.

"But they've got to treat it as just another game and they do seem a pretty relaxed group. I think they're embracing the pressure rather than seeing it as a negative."

The hosts' progress to the last four has largely been built around some major individual contributions with the bat with centuries from Nat Sciver (twice), Knight, Sarah Taylor and Tammy Beaumont.

The new ball pairing of Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole have been quieter thus far, though Edwards does not expect that to remain the case for long.

"I hope their moment is still to come," she said.

"They've been getting better with each game and it feels like they're going to have a game soon where they blow away the top order. Katherine and Anya are match-winners and I expect them to come to the fore."

Beaumont, the tournament's leading run-scorer with 372 at 53.14, insisted the previous meeting between the teams, a 68-run home win, does not have any influence on the forthcoming clash despite it being played at the same venue.

Beaumont hit 148 and Taylor 147 in that high-scoring encounter, but the opener said: "We did beat them in the group game, but it is going to be a clean slate with a lot more to play for and they will come out hard and try and make up for that defeat."

Proteas captain and leading wicket-taker Dane van Niekerk added: "We're excited, we know any team that is in the semi-final is going to be tough to beat so we're going to have to bring our very best.

"I don't think there's any pressure on us at all, I don't think most people thought we would be here. In that sense I'm very proud of the girls, it's our first semi-final since 2000."

