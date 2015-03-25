Former England batsman and selector Doug Insole dies aged 91

Doug Insole, the former England batsman, selector and administrator, has died at the age of 91.

The news was announced by Insole's former county Essex, whom he also served on and off the field as captain, chairman and president.

A short statement read: "It is with deep regret that Essex County Cricket Club announces the passing of former player, captain, chairman and president, Doug Insole who passed away peacefully at home last night, at the age of 91 years old.

"Doug was one of the most outstanding players and administrators in cricket and affectionately known by everyone at the Club as 'Mr Essex'.

"A further statement will be released in due course and the club wish to send condolences to Norma and Doug's family and friends at this time."

In his playing days Insole appeared in nine Tests between 1950 and 1957, making a century against South Africa and retiring with more than 25,000 first-class runs to his name.

As well as a close association with Essex, he spent almost two decades as an international selector and chaired the Test and County Cricket Board, forerunner to the England and Wales Cricket Board.

He held this position during the trying times of the Kerry Packer's World Series Cricket revolution and, after 20 years on the MCC board was invited to serve as president in 2007.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.